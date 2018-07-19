Motion sensor doorbell catches would-be thief stealing in action

From the moment a would-be thief stepped onto the property of a home in the Eagle Crest community, a camera captured his every move.

“I'm not surprised--it can happen to anybody, but very infrequent for it to happen here,” says Alex Payne.

He lives next door to where the thefts happened Sunday.

His neighbor has what's called a motion-controlled doorbell camera.

It captured the man taking things out of his neighbor's truck. Payne says the suspect then moved to his and his wife's car.

When he saw the video, his first reaction was one of concern.

“And the second one: I should have locked my door,” he says laughing.

Neighbors tell us the man hit at least eight cars along Eagle Park Road, but they are grateful for the video that captured the thefts as they happened.

Payne says it prompted him to go and buy the same doorbell his neighbor has and showed how he gets alerts on his phone when someone approaches.

“I think it's more of a peace of mind and a deterrent factor,” Payne says. “The criminals are going to know what you have - they're going to see it. And if they know they see floodlights, motion, I would hope they see that and not take that chance.”

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating. If you have any information, you're asked to call them immediately.

