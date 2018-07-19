The Latest: Dolphins' anthem policy draws criticism - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: Dolphins' anthem policy draws criticism

By The Associated Press

The Latest on the Miami Dolphins anthem policy (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color of Change, an online civil rights organization that has supported boycotting the NFL, points out that the Dolphins' policy puts protesting the national anthem on the same plane as testing positive for drugs or domestic violence charges.

A positive drug test carries a potential four-game suspension, and domestic violence charges can carry a six-game suspension and even a lifetime ban for a second offense.

"It speaks volumes about what they think about black people," Robinson said. "What the Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross are doing is making a real claim that the injustices that people are speaking out against don't matter."

Robinson said he has been in touch in recent months with Ross' Initiative in Sports for Equality, or RISE, to help find new leadership for the nonprofit. RISE is "dedicated to harnessing the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress," according to the organization's website.

"(Ross') idea of harnessing people's political voice is shutting it down," Robinson said.

- AP National Writer Errin Haines Whack reporting from Philadelphia.

7:15 p.m.

The Dolphins say "all options are still open" regarding the team's decision to include protesting the anthem on the large list of violations considered conduct detrimental to the club and subject to a suspension of up to four games under a team policy issued this week.

The "Proper Anthem Conduct" section is just one sentence in a nine-page discipline document provided to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the policy who insisted on anonymity because the document is not public. It classifies anthem protests under a large list of "conduct detrimental to the club" that includes gambling, riding motorcycles and more, all of which could lead to a paid or unpaid suspension, a fine or both.

