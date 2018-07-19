Public works employees praised for saving man in burning truck

Alabama’s back-to-school tax-free holiday starts Friday, July 20 and lasts until midnight Sunday, July 22.More >>
From the moment a would-be thief stepped onto the property of a home in the Eagle Crest community, a camera captured his every move.More >>
A Force for Greatness. That was the theme of Birmingham Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring's inaugural State of the School’s address Thursday at the Lyric Theater.?More >>
A group of Gardendale public works employees are being praised for their efforts in helping save a man from a burning truck.More >>
This year, the Hoover school system is implementing a new school zoning plan. That means Trace Crossings will once again, after several years, serve 5th-grade students.More >>
