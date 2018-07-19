Public works employees praised for saving man in burning truck

A group of Gardendale public works employees are being praised for their efforts in helping save a man from a burning truck.

The men were traveling the opposite direction on Tarrant road Tuesday afternoon when they watched as a tree fell on the man’s truck.

The vehicle went off into a ditch and then caught fire.

The public works employees help put water on the truck and used fire extinguishers until the fire department could arrive and remove the man.

"We do care. And our whole objective is to not give up. And none of us did. We believe we could make a difference and I think we proved that,” said Ed Jones, one of the employees.

