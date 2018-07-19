Shopping Alabama's back-to-school tax-free holiday

Making the most out of tax-free weekend. (Source: WBRC video)

Alabama’s back-to-school tax-free holiday starts Friday, July 20 and lasts until midnight Sunday, July 22.

You can actually save quite a bit if you know how to shop.

Big ticket items like computers, you’ll obviously save more because you’re spending more.

However, even the smaller items add up.

"Every little bit helps. And then you also have to think if you're buying for more than one student, it all adds up,” said Dr. Stephanie Yates, UAB Finance Professor.

To see what is tax-free, click here.

