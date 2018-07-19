At Your School: New school year preps at Trace Crossings

Principal Quincy Collins at Trace Crossings Elementary says his faculty and staff are busy preparing to welcome students.

This year, the Hoover school system is implementing a new school zoning plan. That means Trace Crossings will once again, after several years, serve 5th-grade students.

"We had approximately 490 students last year and this year we are anticipating a little over 600 students. More students means more teachers," said Principal Collins. "We had to hire approximately 10-15 additional faculty that included paraprofessionals and certified educators as well."

We found maintenance crews busy installing more classroom furniture including desks for students for the new 5th-grade wing.

"Registration determines how many actually show up and how many to prepare for and of course any time we have students who join our district during the course of the school year that, of course, impacts how we need to make adjustments as it relates to personnel," says Principal Collins about the importance of registration.

Right after we pulled up, Robin Tompkins came in as bubbly as can be ready to register her 5-year-old for school. Tompkins pulled out a folder containing her proof of residency and the blue immunization card for her 5-year-old along with her ID.

Tompkins said her 5-year-old is just as excited to begin school so that he can ride the bus to school like he sees other kids in his neighborhood. "Everyone is talking about how great Trace Crossings is and I get to experience that. I've heard wonderful things about it so I am excited and simply delighted to be here."

Principal Collins is almost certain her child will have a positive experience because he'll following Tompkins' example.

"It's time now to start talking positively about heading back to school rather than dreading it. That includes planning when to start enforcing bedtime in order for children to get used to going to bed earlier so they can rise and shine early when the alarm clock rings," said Collins. "As far as the academic side, we just encourage parents to read to their children as much as possible. If they can read 30 minutes a night with their students, that is just enough to get them interested in reading and expanding and developing their vocabulary. We don't want to overwork them before the school year begins. We also want them to have fun."

And parents - you can get ahead of that new math and homework now. "We have resources that are available that are provided for our parents on our school's website and there are also resources provided for parents on our district's website, HooverCitySchools.net. Click on curriculum and they’ll be able to see the full gamut of curriculum resources," said Collins.

So no matter what school district, early registration is vital. For Hoover City Schools, unless you are a new student, you can register online.

There are a number of changes to Hoover City Schools this school year because of rezoning. According to Hoover City Schools Coordinator of Public Relations Jason Gaston, here's the configuration of changes:

South Shades Crest ES changing from grades K-4 to K-2

Brock's Gap Intermediate changing from grades 5-5 to 3-5

Deer Valley ES and Trace Crossings ES changing from grades K-4 to K-5

Bumpus MS changing from grades 7-8 to 6-8

Trace Crossings ES students will split after 5th grade and go to Bumpus or Simmons middle schools and then reunite at Hoover High School.

Gaston says there are no major changes for schools feeding into Spain Park High School except a few neighborhood boundary changes. On the Hoover City website, there is a number you can call if you have questions about zoning.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.