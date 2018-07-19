Shelby County courthouse expansion starting soon

Crews are in the final stages before starting construction to expand the Shelby County courthouse.

The county hopes to start construction in about two months with plans to add a few more courtrooms.

On the third floor, they are going to add two courtrooms. Once that is completed, they will renovate a portion of the first-floor making that the juvenile court area.

The last addition to the courthouse was in 2001 when the population was at 145,000. Reed Prince is the county’s facility manager and he says the population has jumped 70,000 people and it is time to grow the building again.

"There are more people so there is more stress on the judicial system so that is why we need to build out the spaces," Prince explains.

They hope the construction is completed by October 2019.

