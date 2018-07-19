FIRST ALERT: Increasing risk for strong to severe storms Friday night

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: We are tracking scattered storms and showers over our far east and southeast areas this afternoon. This is being sparked by a boundary that was left over from the wet weather that impacted the state earlier today. Temperatures will top out in the 80s and low 90s, with readings in the 70s later tonight. A shower or storm can’t be ruled out this evening but the wet weather should gradually dissipate overnight.



EXTREME HEAT TOMORROW: The heat is going to quickly build tomorrow and coupled with high dew points, this will push the heat index over the triple-digit mark. A heat advisory will likely be issued for parts of our area. Most of the day should be dry but the risk for storms will rapidly increase by the evening and especially overnight.



FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE THREAT TOMORROW NIGHT: Scattered clusters of storms and rain will threaten the area tomorrow night. While we could see some development in the evening, we will be monitoring an organized cluster of storms north of the state. Currently the Storm Prediction Center has Tennessee and north Alabama included in an enhanced risk for severe weather. The storms are expected to dive south late tomorrow night, with what’s left of this system, depending on how well it holds together, likely impacting our area between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday. While enough wind shear may be present for an isolated tornado risk, the primary concern is going to be damaging straight-line winds. These events tend to have a much broader impact with respect to tree damage and power outages. Check around your home and before wrapping up on the job site, to make sure loose items are secure. Some data is hinting at another wave of clouds, rain, and a few storms on Saturday. However, what happens tomorrow night will have a big impact on the setup for Saturday.



REST OF THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: An upper level trough will settle over the state by Sunday, with temperatures taking a slight tumble. We will also see a drop off in dew points, so it won’t feel quite as steamy. This upper level disturbance will keep rain chances in our forecast on Sunday and Monday, however development will be most likely over our eastern counties. The more typical afternoon storm pattern returns by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with more of a scattered coverage across our entire area. Be sure to download our weather app so you can get the latest First Alerts from our team and also check in with J-P tonight. He will be sharing the new forecast data that arrives this evening.

