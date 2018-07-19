Jury deliberations underway in Oliver Robinson corruption trial

Crews are in the final stages before starting construction to expand the Shelby County courthouse.More >>
Crews are in the final stages before starting construction to expand the Shelby County courthouse.More >>
Jury deliberations are underway in the corruption trial of a Birmingham attorney and a business executive.More >>
Jury deliberations are underway in the corruption trial of a Birmingham attorney and a business executive.More >>
Scattered clusters of storms and rain will threaten the area tomorrow night.More >>
Scattered clusters of storms and rain will threaten the area tomorrow night.More >>
Hoover police are working to identify a person of interest in a theft of property case in the 1000 block of Greystone Cove.More >>
Hoover police are working to identify a person of interest in a theft of property case in the 1000 block of Greystone Cove.More >>
One Gadsden arson suspect has been arrested while another remains at large.More >>
One Gadsden arson suspect has been arrested while another remains at large.More >>