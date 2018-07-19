Both defendants found guilty on all counts in B'ham federal corruption trial

UPDATE: Balch and Bingham attorney Joel Gilbert and Drummond Coal Company executive David Roberson are both found guilty for all charges.

Drummond Co., Inc. released the following statement:

We are disappointed by the jury’s decision to convict our employee, David Roberson. While we respect the judicial process, we consider David to be a man of integrity who would not knowingly engage in wrongdoing. When an environmentalist group raised allegations regarding our operations in the Birmingham area, Drummond responded by hiring one of Alabama’s most well-respected environmental law firms. As testimony in the trial showed, we were assured the firm’s community outreach efforts on our behalf were legal and proper.

Jury deliberations are underway in the corruption trial of a Birmingham attorney and a business executive.

Balch and Bingham attorney Joel Gilbert and Drummond Coal Company executive David Roberson are accused of bribing former state lawmaker Oliver Robinson. Prosecutors contend $360,000 was sent to Robinson's foundation, which Robinson used for personal use.

The government said Drummond Coal opposed an EPA superfund designation for Tarrant and north Birmingham. Robinson was to oppose the cleanup site. The big question in this case for the jury is did Gilbert and Roberson send money to Oliver Robinson's Foundation for the sole purpose of bribing him.

Gilbert took the stand in his own defense to deny the bribery allegation. Attorneys for Roberson say they had no idea Robinson was taking money out of the foundation for his personal use. A legal analyst says the defense is raising reasonable doubt.

"The defendants are good guys. They are pillars of the community, that it really make no sense where they would put their lives and careers in jeopardy." said Roger Appell, Birmingham defense attorney.

Prosecutors contend emails and payments to Robinson came close to the time he opposed superfund cleanup designation which would have cost ABC Coke, a Drummond company a lot of money. Appell said jurors will have to judge Robinson's testimony.

"HIs character has been destroyed in this case. He is looking for favors from the government. Sweetheart deal. He is looking to limit his exposure." Appell said.

The jury will have to make that big decision was this a bribe or not and that may take some time.

