Clemson reworks Venables contract to $2M for 5 years - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Clemson reworks Venables contract to $2M for 5 years

(Mark Crammer/Anderson Independent-Mail via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2015, file photo, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, left, gets on a player during Clemson's NCAA college football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.... (Mark Crammer/Anderson Independent-Mail via AP, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2015, file photo, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, left, gets on a player during Clemson's NCAA college football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S....

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Clemson has made a second major statement this year about how much they want to hold onto defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

After upping his salary to $2 million a year in February, the school extended the deal to five seasons through 2022 and added retention bonuses that make the package worth $11.6 million.

"Brent's extremely excited. We're very happy to have him here," Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said.

Venables, 47, has long been considered one of college football's top defensive leaders, helping Oklahoma win a national title in 2000 and doing the same at Clemson in 2016.

He turned the Tigers into one of the country's best defenses since arriving in 2012. They led the Football Bowl Subdivision in total defense in 2014, then were 10th, eighth and fourth the past three seasons.

Clemson should maintain its lofty position since three draft eligible defensive linemen in tackle Christian Wilkins and ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant all chose to return for another season this fall.

The school's compensation committee of the board of trustees approved the deal Thursday - the second time in five months Clemson has enhanced his contract.

While his compensation will remain the same, Venables will earn retention bonuses of $200,000 in 2018 and 2019 and of $400,000 per year each of the last three seasons.

His contract includes no buyout if he leaves for a head coaching job. Venables would owe Clemson 25 percent of the total remaining on the deal.

In recent seasons, Venables name has come up in head coaching searches across the country. So far, he's resisted the urge to leave.

"You never say never, but man, it doesn't get much better, if at all, than what we have" at Clemson, Venables said in December before Clemson's 24-6 College Football Playoff loss to Alabama. "Like I said, I'm thankful for what I have and I just have a very good perspective on what we have. There are thousands of guys that would love just the opportunity to be a very small part of this program, so it's a great situation."

He might have some additional incentive to stay since son Jake begins as a scholarship linebacker with the Tigers this fall.

Venables still ranks behind LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda in yearly salary. Aranda is the game's highest-paid assistant with average compensation of $2.5 million a season.

Venables won the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in the game two years ago. He's also known for his fiery, sideline antics. His facial contortions at times make it look like he'll burst a blood vessel and the team employs a staffer - "get back" coach - to ensure Venables doesn't wander onto the field.

Venables brings that spirit to practice at times, too, turning into quarterback "Jimmy Greenbeans," a nickname for himself, when he runs the scout team.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii businesses seek lava viewing site to reignite tourism

    Hawaii businesses seek lava viewing site to reignite tourism

    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-07-19 05:20:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-07-19 22:07:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...
    Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.More >>
    Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from Kilauea volcano.More >>

  • Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Jupiter's moon count reaches 79, including tiny 'oddball'

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-07-17 14:10:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-07-19 22:06:55 GMT
    (GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...(GSFC) via AP, File). FILE - This April 3, 2017 image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter. A team of astronomers is reporting the recent discovery of a dozen new moons circling the giant gas planet. That brings the number of moons at Jupi...
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>
    Scientists have found more moons circling Jupiter, bringing the total to 79 at the giant gas planet.More >>

  • Study: National parks get fewer visits when pollution rises

    Study: National parks get fewer visits when pollution rises

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:20:32 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-07-19 22:06:53 GMT
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly