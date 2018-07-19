Coroner: 2-year-old girl dies after falling into pool

RIVERSIDE, Ala. (AP) - Officials in Alabama say a two-year-old girl who fell into a pool has died.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell tells AL.com that the child who fell into the pool on Wednesday has been identified as Charlotte Jordan.

Russell says Jordan somehow got onto the deck that surrounds the above-ground pool and fell-in. Officials say a family member performed CPR on the child until medics arrived. They say medics worked on Jordan at the scene and on the way to the hospital, but the child was never revived.

Riverside police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death. Further details about the death investigation were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.