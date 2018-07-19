Hoover PD release video of suspected package thief

Hoover police are working to identify a person of interest in a theft of property case in the 1000 block of Greystone Cove.

Hoover PD released a video on Facebook which shows the person of interest at the home's front door. The video is recorded from the home where two delivered packages and some jewelry were stolen. Police say the suspect drives an older-model green four-door Toyota car.

If you recognize the person of interest, contact Hoover detective Clifton Washington at 205-739-7242. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-822-5300.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.