Tuscaloosa Builds program aims to help small business owners

The City of Tuscaloosa held a meeting at Stillman College on July 19 to help minority owned businesses grow. The city wants to help those small business through the Tuscaloosa Builds program.

Organizers want the businesses involved with Tuscaloosa Builds to succeed by preparing them to compete for bigger projects. These businesses will learn how to file taxes and personal liability among other things.

Tuscaloosa Builds started in 2014. That year, it helped those businesses earn $3 million in business. Last year, that number rose to more than $8 million.

“One of the goals of the program is to help them in this area, provide them resources and connections so that they can do the work that they’re proficient in and do better because they have their administrative practices in order," said Caramyl Drake, Community Development Program Manager for the city of Tuscaloosa.

More than 255 minority businesses have participated in Tuscaloosa Builds.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.