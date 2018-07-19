1 Gadsden arson suspect arrested, 1 remains at large

One Gadsden arson suspect has been arrested while another remains at large.

Gadsden police say Melvin Floyd Leonard, 42, has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson. He's currently in Etowah County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Jimmy Dwayne Leonard, 47, is wanted for first-degree arson, as well.

Gadsden PD received a call of two individuals walking down the 900 block of Agricola Avenue carrying a Molotov cocktail on July 8 at approximately 7:30 p.m. While officers were looking for the individuals, a second call came from a residence in the same block of a fire in the back of the occupied residence.

The Gadsden Fire Department responded and quickly extinguished the fire. Remnants of a Molotov cocktail was recovered from the scene. There were no injuries and minor damage.

Gadsden police say detectives believe the motive is an on-going dispute between neighbors.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leonard are urged to contact Detective Rick Jones at 256-549-4624.

