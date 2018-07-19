SECMD18: Auburn's defensive line underrated? It's possible

Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu is a native of Hawaii and grew up training with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The Auburn Tigers are no stranger to opening their season with a big name opponent as of late.
Welcome to SEC Media Days Jimbo Fisher!
Stadium cup sodas, which were previously in the $5-7 range, will now cost $3 for a 22-ounce and $4 for a 44-ounce. Bottled water in the 20-ounce size has been slashed in half from $4 to $2. Hot dogs, nacho trays and soft pretzels have been reduced by $3, going from $5 to $2.
The Beavers scored 5 in the 2nd and 4 in the 7th to win 12-2. MSU and OSU will have a winner take all matchup Saturday at 7:00pm for a spot in the CWS Finals.
He was the pitching coach in Corvallis from 1999-2003, laying the foundation of a program that would win back to back national titles
A strong point of Auburn's football team last season was the defense so why do people think they're overrated?
It is year number six of the Gus Malzahn era on the Plains!
Three players made their media rounds on Thursday for the Auburn Tigers.
The bottom line for the team this fall? So goes Stidham, so go the Tigers. The good news? Stidham is confident that he will do just fine in 2018.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn admitted Thursday that he does not say cuss words - or at least tries not to.
The Auburn Tigers are no stranger to opening their season with a big name opponent as of late.
So who's it going to be? Jalen or Tua? Tua or Jalen? You didn't think that Nick Saban was going to tip his hat at SEC Media Days, did you?
