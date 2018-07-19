FIRST ALERT: Rain impacting West Alabama; Severe storms still possible early Saturday

A batch of rain and embedded storms that’s been impacting west Alabama during the morning hours is starting to dissipate and that trend will persist through the early afternoon hours.

It looks like an early high temperature in the upper 80s for I-65 because light rain and clouds will build in.

East Alabama will climb into the lower 90s and widely scattered storms will flare up. A strong storm or two is possible.

Tonight, there is a slight chance early on for a passing shower or storm and again on Friday morning.

It looks dry most places on Friday until the overnight hours. Temperatures climb into the 90s and it will feel like it’s in the 100s.

A few storms are possible by evening across West Alabama but the main round and concerning round is set to move in primarily after midnight and linger into Saturday morning.

A FIRST ALERT for storms that could produce damaging wind gusts. Tree damage and power outages are possible. The morning round looks the most potent, but if the atmosphere can recover then we might see an afternoon and evening round on Saturday and they could be strong.

Rain and storm coverage backs off Sunday into Monday and then returns again by Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.