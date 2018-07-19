Indians bolster bullpen with All-Star Hand, Cimber - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Indians bolster bullpen with All-Star Hand, Cimber

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). San Diego Padres pitcher Brad Hand (52) throws in the eighth inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). San Diego Padres pitcher Brad Hand (52) throws in the eighth inning during the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

CLEVELAND (AP) - The AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians have bolstered their bullpen with the acquisition of lefty All-Star closer Brad Hand and reliever Adam Cimber from the San Diego Padres in exchange for catching prospect Francisco Mejia.

The trade was announced Thursday morning.

Hand is coming off his second straight All-Star Game appearance. Known for his slider, he has 24 saves with a 3.05 ERA and 65 strikeouts.

Cimber, a sidearmer, is 3-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 42 relief appearances this season for the rebuilding Padres.

Mejía was batting .279 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs in 79 games for Triple-A Columbus.

The Indians lead the AL Central by 7 ½ games over Minnesota. The Padres, who haven't been to the playoffs since 2006, are last in the NL West, 14 ½ games behind Los Angeles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

    AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

    Thursday, July 19 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-19 15:07:43 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:54:09 GMT
    Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes toward genetic testing; 2c x 6 inches; 96.3 mm x 152 mm;Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes toward genetic testing; 2c x 6 inches; 96.3 mm x 152 mm;
    AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.More >>
    AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.More >>

  • Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

    Dems see Kavanaugh as Obamacare threat, but law likely safe

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 1:26 PM EDT2018-07-17 17:26:22 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:54 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:54:05 GMT
    The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in...More >>
    The heated debate over how Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh would vote on the Affordable Care Act might not matter. With five past defenders of the ACA still on the nation's highest court, the odds tilt in favor of the law being allowed to stand.More >>

  • Study: National parks get fewer visits when pollution rises

    Study: National parks get fewer visits when pollution rises

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:20:32 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:53:59 GMT
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>
    A new study says visitors may be steering clear of some U.S. national parks or cutting their visits short because of air pollution.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly