Slice Pizza and Brewhouse's Fried Green Tomatoes Appetizer

For Peach Salsa:

4- Ripe peaches- Diced

2-seeded Jalapenos- Small Dice

½ - med onion – diced

2-red tomato – diced

1/3 – bunch of cilantro – chopped

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together Add salt and pepper to taste Dash of balsamic vinegar

For Remoulade Sauce:

2oz – Ketchup

2oz – Hot Sauce

1 cup – mayo

2oz – Roasted red peppers

2 TBLSP- Creole Seasoning

2oz- Pepper Rings

2oz – pickles Jalapenos

1 oz – grained mustard

Blended together.

For Fried Green Tomatoes:

2 cups- buttermilk

2 cups – cornmeal

2 – green tomatoes sliced to your desired thickness

2- cups peanut oil

Directions:

Soak tomato slices in buttermilk for 2 hours. Heat fry oil to med temp ( 350 degrees) Dust in cornmeal. Fry until golden brown. Topped with remoulade. Garnish with peach salsa.

*You can add crawfish or shrimp as well.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.