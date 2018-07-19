Slice Pizza and Brewhouse's Fried Green Tomatoes Appetizer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Slice Pizza and Brewhouse's Fried Green Tomatoes Appetizer

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)

Slice Pizza and Brewhouse's Fried Green Tomatoes Appetizer

For Peach Salsa: 

  • 4- Ripe peaches- Diced
  • 2-seeded Jalapenos- Small Dice
  • ½ - med onion – diced
  • 2-red tomato – diced
  • 1/3 – bunch of cilantro – chopped

Directions: 

  1. Mix all ingredients together
  2.  Add salt and pepper to taste
  3.  Dash of balsamic vinegar

For Remoulade Sauce:

  • 2oz – Ketchup
  • 2oz – Hot Sauce
  • 1 cup – mayo
  • 2oz – Roasted red peppers
  • 2 TBLSP- Creole Seasoning
  • 2oz- Pepper Rings
  • 2oz – pickles Jalapenos
  • 1 oz – grained mustard

Blended together.

For Fried Green Tomatoes:

  • 2 cups- buttermilk
  • 2 cups – cornmeal
  • 2 – green tomatoes sliced to your desired thickness
  • 2- cups peanut oil

Directions: 

  1. Soak tomato slices in buttermilk for 2 hours.
  2. Heat fry oil to med temp ( 350 degrees)
  3. Dust in cornmeal.
  4. Fry until golden brown.
  5. Topped with remoulade. Garnish with peach salsa.

 *You can add crawfish or shrimp as well.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly