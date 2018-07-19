SEC Media Days Coverage: Auburn University

Rain and storm coverage backs off Sunday into Monday and then returns again by Tuesday.More >>
We head into our Thursday morning with some breaks in our cloud cover.More >>
Two carjacking suspects are in custody after a crash that injured a police officer.More >>
U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama says he's trying to find a way to protect the state's auto industry from tariffs being proposed by the president.More >>
There are still a few months before Birmingham City Council District Six Seat is vacant, but neighbors in Graymont, one of the neighborhoods in that district, have a list of things they want to be done by the next person to hold that office.More >>
All week teams from the SEC traveled to Atlanta for the annual Media Days.More >>
The Auburn Tigers are no stranger to opening their season with a big name opponent as of late.More >>
Wednesday, Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn were named to the preseason watch list for the 2018 Dodd Trophy.More >>
Auburn will have three upperclassmen join head coach Gus Malzahn for SEC Media Days in Atlanta.More >>
The Southeastern Conference Media Days are less than a week away and on Wednesday, a full list of players representing their schools was released.More >>
Bruce Pearl has added another assistant to his coaching staff at Auburn. Friday the university announced the addition of Ira Bowman.More >>
There’s also a 16,000 square-foot locker room renovation project in the works. Officials say that all construction should be completed by the first home game.More >>
Davis Daniel has chosen to put his professional baseball dreams on hold and will return for his junior season.More >>
Wil Dalton drove in two runs, Deacon Liput homered for the second time in three games and top-seeded Florida roughed up No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize and Auburn 8-2 Saturday in the opening game of a best-of-three...More >>
NCAA Super Regional play opens this weekend and one of the highly-anticipated showdowns will come between two SEC teams.More >>
