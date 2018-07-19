SEC Media Days Coverage: Auburn University

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) – All week teams from the SEC traveled to Atlanta for the annual Media Days.

Thursday morning the Auburn Tigers were front and center for the final day as SEC Media Days wraps up.

They return after winning the SEC West division last year and hope to add on to that this season.

Several pieces returning offensively, no doubt the big one - quarterback Jarrett Stidham. He led the Tigers to that conference title game and is back for his second year at QB.

This time last season, so many things were unknown about the transfer from Baylor. Now he enters year two, and the confidence is high.

“It gives you a little bit of an edge moving forward, coming back for my second season. Feel much more comfortable with the offense, with coach Malzahn, with coach Lindsey, with the receivers, with the running backs. The entire system as a whole I feel like I’ve got a good grasp on it and I’m just looking forward to this year and seeing what we can do,” Stidham said, the Auburn quarterback.

Stidham enters on several preseason award watch lists like the Maxwell given out to the player of the year.

