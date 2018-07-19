Some Democrats opposing nominee to protest IRS donor policy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Some Democrats opposing nominee to protest IRS donor policy

By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Several Senate Democrats say they'll vote against President Donald Trump's choice to head the IRS to protest a new agency policy allowing some groups to hide their donors' identities. Critics say the policy will let more dark money - including from foreign interests - flood into the U.S. political system.

The Senate Finance Committee weighed Thursday the nomination of Beverly Hills tax attorney Charles Rettig to become the new Internal Revenue Service commissioner. The session broke into a debate over the new IRS policy lifting donor disclosure requirements for thousands of groups, including those spending millions on political ads.

It's not that Rettig isn't qualified for the position, the Democrats say. He's suitable for the job, they say, but they need to register their concern over the new IRS policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

