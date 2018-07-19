The Beatles' 'All You Need Is Love' adapted for picture book - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Beatles' 'All You Need Is Love' adapted for picture book

(AP Photo/Bob Dear, File). FILE - In this March 2, 1964 file photo, Britain's pop group The Beatles, from top left John Lennon, George Harrison and from bottom left, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney pose in the window of train at Paddington Station in Lo... (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File). FILE - In this March 2, 1964 file photo, Britain's pop group The Beatles, from top left John Lennon, George Harrison and from bottom left, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney pose in the window of train at Paddington Station in Lo...

NEW YORK (AP) - Two new children's books will add pictures to the words of John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing announced Thursday that the series will begin with "All You Need Is Love," featuring illustrations by Marc Rosenthal. It comes out in January through the imprint Little Simon. The second book will be announced at a future date.

The books will be released through a licensing agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Sony/ATV's Global Licensing Agent, Epic Rights. Other picture books have been based on Beatles songs. In 2014, Ringo Starr collaborated with illustrator Ben Cort on an adaptation of "Octopus's Garden."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

