'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $1.9M - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $1.9M

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch" is for sale for $1.885 million.

Records show George and Violet McCallister bought the two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles in 1973 for $61,000.

Real estate agent Ernie Carswell tells the Los Angeles Times the house has been updated and upgraded, but the interior layout does not resemble what was featured on the show, which ran from 1969 to 1974. Interior scenes were shot in a studio.

Carswell says a rock-wall fireplace, wood-paneled walls and floral wallpaper are vintage touches of what homes looked like in the 1970s.

The agent says the home attracts 30 to 50 visitors a day.

The owners died and their children are selling the property.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

