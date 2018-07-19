Mickey: More isolated showers and storms

We head into our Thursday morning with some breaks in our cloud cover.

We are expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine today, with a chance for a passing storm or shower during this afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT FOR BUILDING HEAT AND SEVERE THREAT LATE FRIDAY: The heat will continue to build into Friday, with highs in the mid-90s, and feels-like temperatures topping 105 degrees in some areas. It wouldn’t surprise me to see another Heat Advisory pop-up for parts of the area. Then we will need to keep a close eye on Friday night and Saturday for a possible storm threat. An unseasonably strong July front will be tracking south and this could lead to an organized complex of storms. The threats will include damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes. By Sunday we should start to feel the effects of drier air, with a less muggy feel. Highs will be in the 80s with a small chance of a shower to the far south. Monday will be mostly dry however rain chances will ramp up again by the middle of next week.

