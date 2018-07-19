2 officers injured pursuing carjacking suspects

Two carjacking suspects are in custody after a crash that injured two police officers.

The wreck happened as officers were pursuing two people suspected in a Smithfield carjacking. Two officers driving separate cars were hit, one was sideswiped and the other was hit head-on. At one point, one of the suspects attempted to run over one of the officers.

Both officers are expected to recover, one was sent to the hospital.

One of the suspects was also taken to the hospital.

