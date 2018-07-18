Sen. Jones says proposed auto tariffs could threaten Alabama jobs

U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama says he's trying to find a way to protect the state's auto industry from tariffs being proposed by the president.

Tuesday, on the Senate floor, Jones says he and other lawmakers have been consulting with their state’s automotive manufacturers about how to come up with a proposal that would save the tens of thousands of jobs that could go away if the president's plan to place a 25% tariff on cars, trucks and auto parts goes into effect. Jones says he could have a proposal as early as next week.

Jones says the automotive industry is crucial to the state of Alabama and he doesn't want to see it take a hit. He doesn't buy President Trump's notion that imported vehicles are a threat to national security.

"Let me be clear, while the United States faces any number of threats from adversaries on any number of fronts, foreign automobiles, and auto parts are not a threat to our national security,” Jones said.

Thursday, car manufacturers, suppliers, and others will testify before Congress to try and make their case against the auto tariffs. After that, the Commerce Department could decide whether to label imported vehicles and parts as a threat to national security.

You can read more on Jones’ speech on the Senate floor by clicking here.

