Japan records trade surplus in June despite US tariffs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Japan records trade surplus in June despite US tariffs

TOKYO (AP) - Japan has recorded a trade surplus in June, including with the U.S., despite tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump.

The Finance Ministry reported Thursday that Japan's exports in June rose 6.7 percent from the same month a year ago, as exports grew in machinery, food, metals and computers.

Imports rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier.

By country, exports rose to nations including Germany, China and Brazil. Although exports to the U.S. fell slightly, by 0.9 percent, imports declined 2.1 percent, resulting in a surplus.

The Trump administration imposed tariffs this year on steel and aluminum from several countries, including Japan.

It is also threatening tariffs on autos and auto parts but the move has drawn criticism from the U.S. auto industry.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Military veterans divided over Trump's Russia comments

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-07-18 19:52:23 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-07-19 04:46:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken July 17, 2018, Marine Corps veteran Chris Sheppard poses with a picture of himself taken during his service in Iraq in Oct. 2004, at his office in Seattle. "I thought that press conference yesterday wi...
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>
    Current and U.S. veterans are split over President Donald Trump's statements in Helsinki on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More >>

  • Lyft beefing up background checks after latest driver arrest

    Lyft beefing up background checks after latest driver arrest

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 9:04 PM EDT2018-07-19 01:04:52 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-07-19 04:26:15 GMT
    Ridesharing company Lyft says it is beefing up its background checks after a driver arrested for rape was found to be an undocumented worker.More >>
    Ridesharing company Lyft says it is beefing up its background checks after a driver arrested for rape was found to be an undocumented worker.More >>

  • Tesla Model 3 buyers lose patience and maybe tax credits

    Tesla Model 3 buyers lose patience and maybe tax credits

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-07-18 14:21:16 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-07-19 04:25:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Keith Reynolds, who is on the Tesla waiting list for a Model 3, is photographed by his 9-year-old Audi A3 compact car Monday, July 16, 2018, in Laguna Hills, Calif. For many on the list to buy Tesla's mass-market electric car...
    Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.More >>
    Many on waiting list for cheaper Teslas worry they won't get cars until after tax credit is gone.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly