Ride sharing app for wheelchair-accessible vehicles in the works

A new ridesharing app is aimed at helping people who need wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

It's called MoovMo.

According to MoovMo's founder and CEO Daryl Harris, there are nearly 30,000 wheelchair users in Alabama.

Andre Underwood is one of those 30,000. And now, he's the reason he and others could soon see some relief when it comes to getting from point A to point B.

Underwood is just like any other office assistant.

He fills out paperwork, makes copies, and helps out wherever he can.

"I love it.," Underwood said. "I love it."

Something he's not so fond of-- waiting on the bus to go to and from work.

"They come when they want to come," he said. "And then you have to schedule a bus before that day. A day ahead."

Underwood has cerebral palsy.

He's been in a wheelchair all his life.

"It's hard," said Underwood. "But as long as God keeps me breathing and keeps my eyes open, all I got to do is be happy!"

And now, a new app in the works is going to make him even happier.

Underwood works for Harris who is in the midst of creating a new app geared toward helping people with the same frustrations Underwood has.

"MoovMo is the first ride-sharing service specifically designed for people who require wheelchair accessibility," said Harris.

Harris said the app is all about trying to provide individuals with the highest quality of life possible.

"I have to remind people all the time, simply because a person uses a wheelchair does not mean they're sick," said Harris. "Many of them are healthier than you or I."

Harris said the pricing will be comparable if not slightly higher than other ridesharing services, and they're now looking for qualified drivers.

And for Underwood, he's counting down the hours until the app is up and running.

"It's going to be great. It's going to change a lot of people's lives and it's going to change my life," said Underwood. "Just because you have a condition doesn't mean you can't do anything. I put up in my brain, you can do whatever you want to do in life. And I ain't going to ever stop."

Harris said he anticipates the MoovMo app to launch by late fall.

