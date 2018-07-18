Trooper comments on out-of-control car crash into Fairfield Sonic

It was a tragic crash that could have easily ended in a fatality. Sunday night, the surveillance camera at the Sonic restaurant in Fairfield caught a speeder losing control, flipping several times, and finally landing upside down.

“Devastating crash,” says Sgt. Steve Smith with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Amazingly enough, the driver climbs out, shakes it off and walks away.

“Obviously, there was some very excessive speed for that vehicle to roll and to travel that great of a distance,” said Sgt. Smith.

We showed the video to Sgt. Smith who says it’s unbelievable. “This individual here is just very, very fortunate. I mean if he would have lost control of that car and hit someone else head-on or hit a pedestrian, it could have been a tragic crash,” said Smith.

This, just one week after troopers in Alabama crack down on speeders in Operation Southern Shield.

“27% of all fatalities are a result of speed-related crashes,” says Smith.

Summer is known for seeing more drivers on the road. Thousands alone come through our interstates and highways. This driver was lucky enough to walk away, causing minimal damage to the Sonic restaurant itself.

But Smith says speeders need to slow down and other drivers on the road need to be defensive.

“We’re seeing way too many people killed out here on the highways as a result of speed and we definitely don’t want to see that,” says Smith.

Police say it’s equally important to wear your seatbelt. 50% of speed fatalities are a result of people not wearing their seatbelt.

