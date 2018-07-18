Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert

By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Bruce Springsteen propped himself on top of Billy Joel's piano to sing a duet with The Piano Man, who was celebrating a milestone Wednesday night.

Springsteen surprised the audience - who loudly cheered "BRUCE" - at Madison Square Garden when he walked onto the stage. Springsteen rocked his guitar and sang, while Joel worked hard on piano.

Joel's Wednesday show at MSG marked his 100th at the famed venue. He started performing a monthly residency at the arena in 2014. No artist has performed at the venue more than Joel.

Joel and Springsteen hugged after their two-song performance, and The Boss kissed Joel on his head as he walked offstage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

