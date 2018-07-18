Tuscaloosa businesses react to gun store shooting caught on tape

New surveillance video from Tuscaloosa alarming the community after police said the people in it are connected to an incident in the Birmingham area.

Irondale Police believe the people in the video are the same people who shot up the Irondale Maserati dealership last week.

The said it all started overnight Wednesday when two men used guns to blast a window at the dealership and attempted to steal two cars.

The men were unable to take the cars, but they did wreck one of them.

That's when investigators think they made their way to Guns and Ammo in Tuscaloosa, where you can bullet holes from that shooting are still visible.

Irondale police believe the same men shot up a dealership in their city, nearly two hours before they struck the gun store.

“It could've been anywhere a stray bullet could've landed and hit anybody else. You never know what can happen. There's no name on a bullet,” said Paper, a Tuscaloosa rapper and barber.

Tuscaloosa rapper Paper cuts hair next to Guns and Ammo and said there's been a disturbing pattern in the area.

“We actually got broken into three weeks ago they took a few things from the shop, couple months ago Guns and Ammo got broken into again,” said Paper.

Tuscaloosa police confirm the men seen in this video shooting the gun store did not break in.

“Now this shooting, it's unfortunate that this happened to them, glad nobody was in there to get hurt or nothing. There's a lot of crime going on and I don't know what we can do about it,” said Paper.

Paper worries the increased crime could impact business.

“You are owning a business it's about your location where ever you at so if your location is surrounded by negative stuff then you know it scares customers away,” said Paper.

Investigators said a third person came to pick up the two men seen on tape shooting the Irondale dealership, so they are looking for a total of three suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle is asked to call Irondale police at 205-956-5990.

