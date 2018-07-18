Bama QB: Jalen or Tua? Tua or Jalen?

So who's it going to be? Jalen or Tua? Tua or Jalen? You didn't think that Nick Saban was going to tip his hat at SEC Media Days, did you? The Alabama football coach came out swinging on Wednesday, as he greeted reporters at the College Football Hall Of Fame in Atlanta. Said Saban, "The starting quarterback will be determined in fall camp and there's really not anything else to say about it."

Unless of course, you are a Bama football fan. Ever since the comeback in the national championship game, Crimson Tide fans have been split on who they think should be their starting quarterback this fall. Jalen Hurts, who led the team to the championship game? Or Tua Tagovailoa, who entered the game in the second half and led a comeback for the ages.

Backseat drivers and Monday morning quarterbacks are everywhere. Many Bama fans think Tua is a better passer, more calm under pressure and ready to take over number one. Others think that Jalen Hurts has shown magnificent poise in losing only two games as a starter.

Ask the Bama players and they sound exactly how their coach wants them to sound. Said running back Damien Harris on Wednesday, "That decision is up to coaches Saban and Locksley, as they will make the right choice." Added offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, "It's a good problem to have."

You know something? The players are right: Picking a starting quarterback will be a process for the Crimson Tide head coach. As Saban added, "We'd rather have two good quarterbacks than one." Added linebacker Anfernee Jennings, "I'm just glad they're on my team."

And Bama fans won't argue with that.

