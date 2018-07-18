FIRST ALERT: Possible severe weather risk Friday night and Saturday

If you live to the northeast, you will notice some slightly less muggy weather overnight. We are tracking isolated storms and showers along and south of the I-20 corridor this evening. The chance for a shower or storm will linger overnight, especially in the deeper moisture to the south and west.

The slight improvement in comfort levels won’t last long, as temperatures will surge back into the upper 80s and low 90s on Thursday. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine, with a chance for a passing storm or shower during the afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT FOR BUILDING HEAT AND SEVERE THREAT LATE FRIDAY: The heat will continue to build into Friday, with highs in the middle 90s, and feels-like temperatures topping 105° in some areas. It wouldn’t surprise me to see another Heat Advisory pop-up for parts of the area. Then we will need to keep a close eye on Friday night and Saturday for a possible storm threat.

An unseasonably strong July front will be tracking south and this could lead to an organized complex of storms. The threats will include damaging wind gusts, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

By Sunday we will start to feel the effects of drier air, with a less muggy feel. Highs will be in the 80s with a small chance of a shower to the far south. Monday will be mostly dry however rain chances will ramp up again by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.