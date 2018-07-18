Walter Carr donates portion of GoFundMe funds to Birmingham organization

Walter Carr was given a brand new car after walking 20 miles to his job after his car broke down (Source: WBRC)

We have an update to that inspiring story of the Homewood man who walked 20 miles to work.

Walter Carr is now deciding to give a portion of the donations he's received to one Birmingham organization.

Carr is being praised around the nation for his dedication and work ethic.

News outlets around the country are recognizing the 20-year-old after he walked from Homewood to Pelham for work after his car broke down.

This week, Walter receive a brand new car, and others started a GoFundMe page for him.

The goal was to raise $2,000, but Wednesday afternoon it was up to $66,000.

Now, every donation to that page from here on out will go to Birmingham Education Foundation.

"I'm going to donate to the Birmingham Ed Foundation," said Carr. "I used to be in it in high school. I hope they like. I love to help people. It's always been my goal to inspire and uplift and do what I can do for the community. So, Birmingham Ed Foundation, this is for you!"

