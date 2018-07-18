Students, businesses react to Birmingham ending school uniform policy

Some parents are rejoicing - others are worried about their budgets. Birmingham City Schools is doing away with requiring students to wear uniforms.

“I'm glad. I’m glad they don't have to wear uniforms because that saves me a lot more money,” says Shay, who has one student in the system. “It's good because there's a lot of parents that can't afford school uniforms and so that will really give them a more open option of what their kids are going to wear.”

But not everyone shares her excitement. “I was surprised. I was shocked,” said Slim Darawad.

He works for Scooni's, which prides itself on being “the” school uniform store.

They're frustrated most with the timing of the change, coming just before the back-to-school sales tax holiday.

“We've been preparing for this moment for about two months now, getting uniforms ready and then all of a sudden, we were hit with this news,” says Faith Robinson, who also works at the store.

The back to school holiday is normally their biggest revenue generator, but already Wednesday, customers have been making returns and canceling layaway plans. And they say some can't afford to buy their kids street clothes.

But Shay says it will be easier for her and she points to her son’s Marvel hero shirt as an example. “Because he has a lot of those shirts and he will be wearing them.”

Regardless of what side of the issue is on, everyone can take advantage of the sales tax holiday. It runs from July 20-22.

