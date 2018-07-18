Birmingham City Schools removes uniform policy

Birmingham school officials say there were several reasons they decided to end their school uniform policy. The biggest reason: to break down barriers that may prevent students from learning.

“For example, a considerable amount of our children don't start school on day one because they're waiting on money to get their uniforms,” says school board member, Daagye Hendricks.

She chairs the committee that designed the new dress code policy after getting input from parents, students, teachers, and principals.

One perspective they heard from students pertained to timing.

Part of the reason it was implemented over twenty years ago was because clothing was leading to violence and even death among some students involved in gangs.

“The times have changed. We need to understand in the past, it may have been violence based upon tennis shoes or jackets,” Hendricks says.

“Now our children are worried about violence based on mental illness and some of the other things troubling our children."

Wednesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said he’s in favor of ending the uniform policy.

"If the board, collectively, in their leadership role, along with the superintendent have made a decision to not wear uniforms, I support that,” Woodfin said.

He also said he supports students being able to express themselves, another reason the school board decided to do away with uniforms.

But he says the issue should not detract from bigger more important issues.

"I hope we can get some of this same excitement around student achievement and reading and literacy and going off to college and strengthening the workplace,” Woodfin said.

Even though the uniform policy is being done away with, there is still a dress code students must abide by.

For instance, the policy allows for clothing such as jeans, khakis, capri pants, and shorts.

However, items such as hoodies, cargo pants, tight clothing, and sagging pants are forbidden. Also, if parents still want to send their child to class in uniform, they can.

The new policy is optional.

