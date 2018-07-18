Dodgers land All-Star shortstop Manny Machado from Orioles

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). American League, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado looks over his shoulder as he walks onto the field before the Major League Baseball All-star Game, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Washington.

By BEN WALKER and DAVID GINSBURG

AP Sports Writers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the Manny Machado sweepstakes, getting the prized All-Star shortstop from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade Wednesday night.

The Orioles received five prospects in the deal: outfielder Yusniel Diaz, right-hander Dean Kremer, third baseman Rylan Bannon, righty Zach Pop and third baseman Breyvic Valera.

Machado, a 26-year-old power hitter with extraordinary fielding skills, greatly improves the Dodgers' chances of reaching the World Series for a second consecutive year. He led Baltimore in batting average (.315), home runs (24) and RBIs (65).

Machado is expected to be introduced in Milwaukee on Friday before the Dodgers open a series against the Brewers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.