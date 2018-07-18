ALDOT wants you to put trash in it's place

It’s a nasty, disgusting problem, and now one state agency is launching a new campaign to stop it before it starts.

"I see a lot of trash everywhere that I'm driving around the Forestdale area, and it's really terrible," said Earl Parker, a Jefferson County resident. "People just don't take time to take it home and just dump it in the right place."

The public service announcements started running this month. ALDOT is calling it the “trash costs cash” campaign. The hope is to educate people about littering and what can happen if you do it.

Littering is actually a much bigger problem than most realize. Last year alone, ALDOT spent $6.8 million picking up trash from the roadways.

That's also money ALDOT could be using elsewhere.

"We encourage it and we welcome it," said Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens, who is glad to see the campaign. "That's part of what the county commission has been trying to do, is to raise awareness that this trash is a quality of life issue. And the more it's out there the less attractive it is and the less desirable it will be for our residents and for the people coming to visit," said Stephens.

