SECMD18: Damian Harris enjoys more than just football at Alabama

Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu is a native of Hawaii and grew up training with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu is a native of Hawaii and grew up training with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.More >>
Watch the new Texas A&M head coach, Jimbo Fisher, take the stage at his first SEC Media Days.
Watch the new Texas A&M head coach, Jimbo Fisher, take the stage at his first SEC Media Days.More >>
Welcome to SEC Media Days Jimbo Fisher!More >>
Welcome to SEC Media Days Jimbo Fisher!More >>
Stadium cup sodas, which were previously in the $5-7 range, will now cost $3 for a 22-ounce and $4 for a 44-ounce. Bottled water in the 20-ounce size has been slashed in half from $4 to $2. Hot dogs, nacho trays and soft pretzels have been reduced by $3, going from $5 to $2.More >>
Stadium cup sodas, which were previously in the $5-7 range, will now cost $3 for a 22-ounce and $4 for a 44-ounce. Bottled water in the 20-ounce size has been slashed in half from $4 to $2. Hot dogs, nacho trays and soft pretzels have been reduced by $3, going from $5 to $2.More >>
The Beavers scored 5 in the 2nd and 4 in the 7th to win 12-2. MSU and OSU will have a winner take all matchup Saturday at 7:00pm for a spot in the CWS Finals.More >>
The Beavers scored 5 in the 2nd and 4 in the 7th to win 12-2. MSU and OSU will have a winner take all matchup Saturday at 7:00pm for a spot in the CWS Finals.More >>
He was the pitching coach in Corvallis from 1999-2003, laying the foundation of a program that would win back to back national titlesMore >>
He was the pitching coach in Corvallis from 1999-2003, laying the foundation of a program that would win back to back national titlesMore >>
MSU is the first College World Series team to visit the hospital this year. Officials say that the team that visits first has won the CWS 90 percent of the time. This experience just as rewarding as their run towards a national championship.More >>
MSU is the first College World Series team to visit the hospital this year. Officials say that the team that visits first has won the CWS 90 percent of the time. This experience just as rewarding as their run towards a national championship.More >>
Familiar faces ran into each other at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, next to the College Football Hall of Fame, Wednesday.More >>
Familiar faces ran into each other at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, next to the College Football Hall of Fame, Wednesday.More >>
The final day of SEC Media Days in Atlanta puts the spotlight on two of the more interesting football programs entering the fall of 2018.More >>
The final day of SEC Media Days in Atlanta puts the spotlight on two of the more interesting football programs entering the fall of 2018.More >>
Damien Harris has led the Alabama Crimson Tide in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons and he's looking to make it a third.More >>
Damien Harris has led the Alabama Crimson Tide in rushing yards in each of the last two seasons and he's looking to make it a third.More >>
SEC Media Days number 17 for Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, and his twelfth as the head coach of the Tide.More >>
SEC Media Days number 17 for Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, and his twelfth as the head coach of the Tide.More >>
Tourism leaders say as a result of this week's coaches' conference, downtown hotels are enjoying a 98 percent occupancy rate.More >>
Tourism leaders say as a result of this week's coaches' conference, downtown hotels are enjoying a 98 percent occupancy rate.More >>
The national champions. It was a topic that was the talk of social media at the end of last season, and it made its way into the conversation at SEC Media Days Wednesday.More >>
The national champions. It was a topic that was the talk of social media at the end of last season, and it made its way into the conversation at SEC Media Days Wednesday.More >>
The man known for championship ring hat was at the College Football Hall of Fame at 7 a.m., waiting eagerly for Alabama to arrive around noon.More >>
The man known for championship ring hat was at the College Football Hall of Fame at 7 a.m., waiting eagerly for Alabama to arrive around noon.More >>
The defending National Champions brought three players to SEC Media Days. Senior running back Damien Harris, redshirt junior Anfernee Jennings and senior offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher.More >>
The defending National Champions brought three players to SEC Media Days. Senior running back Damien Harris, redshirt junior Anfernee Jennings and senior offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher.More >>
Jeremy Pruitt is enjoying his first go around as a head coach at SEC Media Days.More >>
Jeremy Pruitt is enjoying his first go around as a head coach at SEC Media Days.More >>