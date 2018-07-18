What happens to schools during summer?

Most people think when summer starts the lights in the school are turned off until students return in August.

Thinking of a school over the summer you may picture clean empty hallways awaiting students' return. But Garry Carlisle, the Maintenance Technician for Helena Elementary, says that’s a huge myth.

"We actually just take this whole school apart and put it back together in the space of about two months," he said.

Helena Elementary Principal Jeff Norris says that the summer is the busiest time for the maintenance team.

"It's amazing and to see the transformation from one thing to another is pretty remarkable," he says.

Crews work to clean and repair every inch of this building.

"They spend all summer long painting the walls moving things out of the classroom so that I can make sure the floors inside and outside of the classroom are mopped buffed and waxed and sparkling like they were brand new," he said.

First they have to move everything out of close to 100 classrooms. The lunch room becomes a carpet cleaning factory and people painting in every corner. From repairing the air conditioning to hanging new signs this team works around the clock to make sure it's prefect come August.

"They love their work and love our school and they take pride in everything that they do," Norris said.

"And it all makes it worth it just to see a smile on someone's face," Carlisle said.

