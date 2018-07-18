Don’t wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

By Ryan Waniata



For all the numerous features packed into modern TVs —from HDR and 4K resolution to local dimming and quantum dots — most newer models are devoid of one simple feature: A headphone jack.

This isn’t an immediate (or readily apparent) issue for most users. TVs are equipped with speakers, and there are myriad ways to beef up their sound. But those looking tokeep the noise downwhen the kids or other family members are sleeping in the next room know that a good pair of headphones can be aserious boon to those late-night streaming marathons. As such, it’s important to have a simple (and convenient) way to connect headphones to your TV. With that in mind, we put together this handy guide.

Whether you havewired headphones, wireless headphones, or agaming headset, here are the bestsolutions for getting your TV time without waking the baby.

Wired up

If your setup is conducive to a wired pair of headphones— meaning you’ll be sitting close enough to the TV or audio device toconveniently span the distance — there are ahandful of options for wiring intoyour TV.

Adapters

Connecting via an adapter first requires identifying what kind of audio output your TV has. On the back or side of your TV — usually wherever your inputs are — there should be some form of audio output connection. In older TVs, there may be a 3.5mm (standard headphone) output, which makes it simple to plug and play. More commonly, though, older models sport stereo RCA audio jacks, which will require an RCA-to-3.5mm adapter, like this one from Amazon, though, depending on how far you are from the TV, you may want to buy a male-to-female 3.5mm cable and an extended adapter cableto get some reach. This kind of setup is simple and affordable, but not ideal for most scenarios — you probably don’t want a long cable snaking through their living room.

Newer TVs will be trickier, too. Many TV manufacturers dropped analog outputsa while back in favor of a digital Optical output. The output looks like a tiny, square-shapeddoor, often outlined in brightred light (or fitted with a rubber cap such as the one shown above). For this configuration, you need a digital-to-analog converter (DAC). This will not only allow you to plug in a 3.5mm headphone jack, but it also converts the audio output to the correct format to play back in your headphones.

Again, you likely also need a headphone extension cable such as the one linked above, which lets you stretch back.

Connecting to astreaming device’s remote control

Another (and much better) option is to plug into the remote control of a set-top streaming device. If you’ve been thinking about getting a set-top box anyway, this is the perfect time to jump in. Streamers such as theRoku Ultraand Nvidia’sShield TVhave remote controls with a headphonejack built right in. The Amazon Fire TV’s gaming controller also has a 3.5mm headphone jack (but not its standard remote), so you have to buy the gaming bundle to utilize it.

The only potential drawback here is that you will only be able to listen to the device you’re plugged into. If you’re watching TV mostly from a cable box,this won’t be the best solution.

Connecting through external audio devices

Devices like A/V receivers or even external speakers will usuallyhave an accessible spot to plug in a pair of headphones. This is especially handy if you happen to have multiple source devices (e.g., a cable box or antenna, a streaming device, etc.).You will need to take a look at your hardware to see if there is,in fact, a headphone output,or you could use one of the output-adapter setups we mentionedabove (such as the RCA or digital Optical adapters). Most A/V receivers will have a quarter-inch headphone jack in the front, whichrequires nothing more than a simple jack.

Wireless connection

For the vast majority of users, wireless headphonesand adapters will be much more convenientfor a living room setup, even if the connection process is slightly more involved.

TV Bluetoothstreaming

TVs are steadily addingBluetooth streaming as a standard feature. If you have a pair of Bluetooth headphones, you can check to see if your TV supports Bluetooth —this information should be located somewhere in the audio section of the settings. If your TV does support Bluetooth, simply set your headphones to pairing mode, and follow the on-screen instructions to get everything up and running.

One thing to keep in mind here islatency. ManyBluetooth connections induce asmallamount of lag between the TV and the headphones. While this isn’t an issue for music streaming, even nominal lag can create sync issues betweenthe on-screen video and the audio,meaning the actions on the screen will occur afew fractions of a second before you hear the sound. It can be extremely annoying, especially to audio-minded folk, soyou will want to make sure your TV/headphone combination doesn’t induce lag before investing in this route. Models with newer versions of the Bluetooth codec (version 4.0 or higher) maybe your best bet, though there are many factors that can induce latency.

Bluetooth throughyour set-top box

Streaming video devices likeApple TV 4K or Amazon’s Fire TV Cube also stream audio viaBluetooth. After putting your Bluetooth headphones in pairing mode, just follow the onscreen instructions under the Bluetooth settings for your streaming box and you can begin streaming in no time. Don’t forget that this method will only allow for listening to streaming content from thedevice you’ve paired to and won’t work as a catch-all solution. Again, you’ll always want to make sure neither of your devices — the box or the headphones — induce latency.

External Bluetooth adapter

If your TV doesn’t have Bluetooth connectivity and you don’t own a streaming device with Bluetooth, you can outfityour TV with a Bluetooth transmitter. These devices, which hardwire into your TV and beam out a Bluetooth signal,come in several forms, including USB dongles, 3.5mm dongles, or even breakout boxes. If you can find a Bluetooth adapter that supports the audio output format of your TV, you’ll be able to easily pair Bluetooth headphones to it by simply following the pairing instructions that come with each device. Most devices also list latency issues, so check into it before you buy.

RF Headphones

Radio Frequency (RF) headphones from companies like Sennheiserand others connect to a base charging station that is directly wired to a TV or other output device. As such, you need to match the connection types between the base station and your TV or another source device. Double check the connection types (Optical, RCA, 3.5mm output, etc.), as it’s possible you need adapters to connect. Despite these potential extra steps, RF headphones are excellent for connecting wirelessly, as they can have better range and far less latency (if any at all) thanBluetooth headphones.

Gaming consoles and PC

Gaming consoles are another easy way toconnect to your TV with regular headphonesor, ideally, a dedicated gaming headset. Most consoles are equipped with some form of headphone connectivity, allowing you to stream TV shows and movies from apps like Netflix and Hulu and play Blu-rays, in addition to gaming. We’ll discuss how to connect to each major console either through wired or wireless connections.

PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro

The PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro are probably the easiest consoles for connectingheadphonesor gaming headsetsdue to their support of several common connection types, and simple setup (though it should be noted that those looking to play 4K UHD Blu-rays will need to look at the Xbox One instead). The methods for connecting are identical between the two versions of the console.

If you’re going the wired route, the PS4’s standard Dualshock 4 controller has a 3.5mm jack, just under the PlayStation button and between the thumbsticks. Just plug in your headset, and you’re good to go.

If you’re using a wired or wireless USB headset, you can plug the dongle directly into one of the PS4’s USB ports. Your console should quickly identify the headset and begin playback. Note that some USB headsets are designedfor PC and require driver downloads or extra software to use features like surround sound or EQ settings. While you will get basic functionality with these headsets on PS4, it’s best to look for PS4-specific models to get the best experience.

Finally, Bluetooth headphonesare also an option on PS4. To pair the headphones, make sure they’re in pairing mode (usually enabled by holding down the pairing or powerbutton on the headphones). On the PS4 home screen, select the Settings tab. Scroll down and select Devices, then Bluetooth Devices. Your Bluetooth headphones should show up if they’re in discovery/pairing mode, though you may have to give the console some time to find them. If this doesn’t work, you can alsoplug the device into the PS4 with a USBcable and allow a few moments for the console to recognize the new headphones.

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X

Using headphones is a bit trickier and restrictive on Xbox One and its recent iterations, the Xbox One Sand the 4K-ready Xbox One X. With wired headphones and headsets, you need to double-check that your controller has a 3.5mm jack. The newer editions of the Xbox One controller have this, but older versions will require an adapter from Microsoft.

Wireless connection is a different animal. Xbox One consoles do not support Bluetooth, nor do they support the majority of wireless USB headsets. Instead, you will need to seek out Xbox One-specific wireless headsets, and then follow the manufacturer’s instructions for connecting them.

Nintendo Switch andWii U

Nintendo’s most recent console, the hybridNintendo Switch, has a few options for connecting 3.5mm and Bluetooth headphones. For wiring directly into the Switch, aheadphone jack sits on the top-left side of the console (Note: This jack only supports audio out, and not mics. In order to use a mic for voice chat, you need to connect via Nintendo’s voice chat app for smartphones). This can be used whether the console is docked or undocked — just be mindful of the distance between you and the console when docked so it isn’t accidentally pulled out and dropped.

There are two options for connecting Bluetooth headphones. The first is to purchase a Bluetooth receiver dongle that plugs into the 3.5mm jackand pair your Bluetooth headphones to it. Again, you will want to be careful not to use an adapter that induces latency, so shop carefully and read the reviews.

The second option is to plug in the Bluetooth headphone’s dongle into one of the USB ports on the Switch Dock. This requires you to have updated to the 4.0 Switch firmware or higher (you can double-check your firmware version under the System menu, as well as check for updates), but once you have the proper version, all you need to do is plug in a USB Bluetooth dongle and wait for the headphones to pair. While this can only be done while the system is a docked, a workaround exists for the handheld mode. You will once again need to be running firmware update 4.0 or higher and will need a USB-to-USB 3.0 adapter to plug into the USB 3.0 port under the system. This setup isn’t ideal, but it’s an effective workaround nonetheless.

SteelSeries’ Arctis line of headphones, such as the excellent Arctis 7 or the recently launched Arctis 3 Bluetooth, make for prime choices since they feature both 3.5mm and simple Bluetooth connectivity.

On Wii U, you can plug a pair of headphones into the top of the Wii U Gamepad. Unfortunately, USB headsets and Bluetooth devices are not supported on Wii U.

PC

Finally, if you happen to have a PC connected to your TV, you’re in luck — mostPCs can support virtually every pair of headphones or headsets, both wired and wireless. PCs often have a 3.5mm jack on either the front or back of the tower (or both) where you can plug in directly — just look for the tiny headphones symbol above the jack.

USB headsets can also be plugged right into any open ports on your PC.Headsets and headphones areusually plug-and-play, but sometimes times require drivers or control software to work properly. Double-check your manufacturer’s setup guides or user materials.

Bluetooth is also possible on most PCs. To pair, put your Bluetooth device into discovery modeand enable Bluetooth on your PC from the audio settings. Your PC should identify the device, and once it’s connected, you’ll be set.



