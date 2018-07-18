Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

Speaking with Recode's Kara Swisher, Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, said in an interview published Wednesday that he thinks there are things "that different people get wrong." He added that he doesn't think they are "intentionally" getting it wrong. At this point, Swisher cut in and said that in the case of Holocaust deniers, it may be intentionally wrong.

The remarks sparked criticism, including from the Anti-Defamation League, which said in a statement that Facebook has a "moral and ethical obligation" not to allow people to disseminate Holocaust denial on its platform.

Zuckerberg said offensive content isn't necessarily banned unless it is to organize harm or attack someone.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook

    Zuckerberg: Holocaust deniers won't be banned from Facebook

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-07-18 22:08:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 7:02 AM EDT2018-07-19 11:02:24 GMT
    Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)Mark Zuckerberg says he doesn't believe Holocaust denial content should be banned from Facebook. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that while he finds Holocaust denial "deeply offensive," he doesn't believe that such content should be banned from Facebook.

    More >>

  • Harvey Weinstein asks judge to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit

    Harvey Weinstein asks judge to dismiss Ashley Judd lawsuit

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 7:49 PM EDT2018-07-18 23:49:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 6:58 AM EDT2018-07-19 10:58:21 GMT
    Harvey Weinstein's lawyers say Ashley Judd's allegations that he tried to hurt her career after she rejected him sexually are baseless, and they have asked a judge to dismiss her lawsuit against him.More >>
    Harvey Weinstein's lawyers say Ashley Judd's allegations that he tried to hurt her career after she rejected him sexually are baseless, and they have asked a judge to dismiss her lawsuit against him.More >>

  • Florida mayor apologizes for fight over 'Starry Night' home

    Florida mayor apologizes for fight over 'Starry Night' home

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-07-18 18:41:30 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 6:19 AM EDT2018-07-19 10:19:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...(AP Photo/John Raoux). This Wednesday, July 18, 2018 photo shows the painted exterior of the home of Lubomir Jastrzebski and Nancy Memhauseer in Mount Dora, Fla. The Orlando Sentinel reports the Mount Dora City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday, July ...
    A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.More >>
    A Florida mayor has apologized to a couple fined thousands of dollars for painting the exterior of their home with murals emulating a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly