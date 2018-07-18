Overturned tanker truck blocks both lanes on Hwy 11 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Overturned tanker truck blocks both lanes on Hwy 11

(Source: Catherine Patterson/WBRC) (Source: Catherine Patterson/WBRC)
PELHAM, AL (WBRC) -

An overturned tanker truck on in Pelham has closed Hwy 11 in both directions.

There were no injuries.

Authorities say the accident happened around 4:30 p.m near Oak Forest Way.

We will provide updates when they are available.

