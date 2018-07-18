SECMD18: Tide moves on from Pruitt to new DC Tosh Lupoi

Familiar faces ran into each other at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, next to the College Football Hall of Fame, Wednesday. Newest Tennessee Volunteer head coach Jeremy Pruitt and his Vols, as well as Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide, spoke at SEC Media Days.

Pruitt coached on the defensive side of the ball for two years in Tuscaloosa, winning one national championship and fostering tons of player-coach relationships during his time.

"It's not just the Alabama players, it's everybody that I've been involved with," said Pruitt. "I feel like if you treat people the right way you're going to get more out of them. I think the people that you work with - if they enjoy coming to work - they're going to be motivated and I think you can reach your potential," the Volunteers' head football coach continued.

Pruitt's former players are both happy for him and excited to line up across the ball from his team as well.

"Coach Pruitt is a great coach, a great man, great leader and I'm just happy for him to get the opportunity to get a head coaching job at a big-time program and look forward to playing against them this year," said Alabama redshirt junior linebacker Anfernee Jennings.

Now with Pruitt gone, the focus and attention turn to new Alabama defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

Lupoi previously served as the outside linebackers coach in 2015 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2016. Jennings excited about what his new DC brings to the team.

"Tosh a great coach," said Jennings. "He's definitely one of the hearts and soul of the coaches on the team. He's a great person, has a great enthusiasm about the game and you'll see somebody that loves the game very much and loves being there."

Head coach Nick Saban feels that he has a good corps of coaches on defense, including one former defensive coordinator who can help make calls and decisions with the new Lupoi.

"Tosh, because he has not done it, he has not called defenses before, we have tried to be very helpful to him in his development as a player, but we do have Pete Golding who has been a coordinator and called defenses as a co-coordinator," said Saban. "So the two of them working together I feel, as well as me looking over their shoulder, might be something that we can grow and develop into something that's not going to affect our chances to be successful on that side of the ball."

Alabama opens its season under the new defensive direction of Lupoi Sept. 1 in Orlando against Louisville.

