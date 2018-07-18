Arrest warrant issued in Irondale road rage case - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
IRONDALE, AL (WBRC) -

Irondale police say an arrest warrant has been issued in a road rage incident.

Police say two drivers exchanged gunfire on I-20 during rush hour traffic last month.

Both drivers were questioned by investigators.

Police say the man facing arrest is from Pell City.

