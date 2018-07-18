Closing arguments in federal bribery case

Attorneys for the prosecution and defense made their final arguments before a jury gets a federal bribery case.

The accused are Balch and Bingham attorney Joel Gilbert and Drummond Coal executive David Roberson. The men are accused of paying $360,000 to former Birmingham legislator Oliver Robinson.

Federal prosecutor Robin Mark told the jury Robinson was paid to fight a chemical cleanup which would have cost a company millions of dollars.

Gilbert attorney Brandon Essig asked the jury 'where is the bribe?' Robinson's foundation was paid for good deeds, not for Robinson to use for personal use.

Essig also said there was a concern by Drummond and Balch and Bingham there was a move to sue big companies for the cleanup so it was natural for the company to seek ways to protect itself.

The courtroom was jammed with people who know the defendants in the case.

After closing statements, the jury will get the case and it will be up them to decide if there was a bribe on not.

