FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Friday night into Saturday morning

Severe storms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. We will have to watch future model trends and continue to fine tune this forecast with threats, timing, and location.

We are tracking hot temperatures and widely scattered rain and storms this afternoon. Storms will produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause minor flooding along with lots of lightning and gusty winds.

The coverage decreases to 20% overnight, areas of fog forms and temperatures fall into the lower 70s.

Data continues to suggest a round of showers and storms impacting west Alabama on Thursday morning and shifting southeastward during the afternoon hours. I’m going with a 40% chance and highs in the lower 90s.

The northwest flow pattern continues through Saturday and so we will see another round of showers on Friday morning to the north of I-20 and Friday night. Temperatures could be very toasty and reach the middle 90s.

Friday night into Saturday morning features a complex of storms moving through. These storms could pack a punch! It’s too early to know if this will impact all of central Alabama or the west or east side. Data varies on the trajectory. Saturday looks hot but a front passing through will mean slightly cooler and less humid weather on Sunday through early next week. Rain chances will lower too.

