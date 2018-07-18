'Taste the last kiss of death': HIV positive man arrested for spitting on nurse

Northport police have arrested an HIV positive man for spitting on a nurse.

Montrel Dewaun Minor was being treated in the emergency room at Northport Medical Center when the incident happened. Police say he told the nurse "taste the last kiss of death."

It's not known why he was in the hospital.

Minor is charged with assault with bodily fluid.

The nurse has been tested and the result was negative. She will be retested in a few months.

