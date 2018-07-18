100 Homes, 100 Days project happening in Birmingham

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a project to help repair homes in the city.

Woodfin says the project is called 100 Homes, 100 Days.

The goal is to help low income people renovate their homes in need of significant repair.

"Our plan is to bundle our work to transform entire blocks, instead of renovating one home on a street surrounded by other blight," Woodfin said. "This reaffirms our commitment to giving all 99 neighborhoods a fresh start. As additional economic development projects pay off in Birmingham, resources from those projects will be identified and committed to the fund."

$1.4 million of the $1.6 million will go toward renovating homes, and $200,000 will go toward demolishing dilapidated structures.



If you are interested in applying for help, you can call 205-328-4292.

You have to be currently living in the home to be considered.

The program is part of the city's Neighborhood Revitalization Fund.

