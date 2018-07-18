City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

City attorney criticizes law used to arrest Stormy Daniels

By Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio city attorney has recommended that the state law police cited to arrest porn actress Stormy Daniels should not be enforced.

In a memo to the city's police chief, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein says Wednesday that future charges filed under that law will not be prosecuted. Klein has also dismissed charges brought against two other employees arrested with Daniels.

The law states dancers at "sexually oriented" businesses are prohibited from touching customers and vice versa.

Klein says the law is "glaringly inequitable" because its applicability depends on how regularly the employee performs. He also says employees who touch police are not in violation because on-duty public officials are not legally considered patrons.

Daniels' lawyer says he applauds Klein's decision.

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday for Columbus police.

