Judge denies NFL's investigator request in concussion case - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Judge denies NFL's investigator request in concussion case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal judge has denied a request from the NFL to appoint a special investigator to look into what the league says is extensive fraudulent claims on the $1 billion concussion settlement.

Judge Anita Brody wrote in her ruling Wednesday that the league's attorneys have demonstrated that there is "sufficient evidence of probable fraud to warrant serious concern." Brody says the already in place special master and claims administrator have effectively ferreted out those claims.

The league cited an independent study it said found more than 400 claims had been recommended for denial based on evidence of fraud by attorneys, doctors and former players attempting to cheat the program.

Plaintiffs' lawyers say they support Brody's decision, noting more than $485 million has already been approved for valid claims.

